Offbeat runways
Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015....more
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week...more
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk...more
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during...more
Next Slideshows
Download Festival
Three days of rock, punk and metal at the Download Festival in England.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
CMT Music Awards red carpet
Red carpet style at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Tony Awards ceremony
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures - APR 25 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.