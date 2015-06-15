Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 15, 2015 | 5:15pm BST

Offbeat runways

Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 14
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 14
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 14
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 14
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 14
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 14
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 14
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2013
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 14
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2012
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 14
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk show. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk show. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Close
10 / 14
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 14
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2011
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 14
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 14
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during the first ever fashion show on the Great Wall. REUTERS/David Gray

A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during...more

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2007
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during the first ever fashion show on the Great Wall. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Download Festival

Download Festival

Next Slideshows

Download Festival

Download Festival

Three days of rock, punk and metal at the Download Festival in England.

13 Jun 2015
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

11 Jun 2015
CMT Music Awards red carpet

CMT Music Awards red carpet

Red carpet style at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

11 Jun 2015
Tony Awards ceremony

Tony Awards ceremony

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

08 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures - APR 25 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures - APR 25 2017

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures