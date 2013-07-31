Oil spill hits Thai resort
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An expert wearing a biohazard suits rests as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An expert wearing a biohazard suits rests as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Piyapong Sopakhon, 13, a volunteer from Koh Samet, wears a plastic bag as he takes part in cleaning operations at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Piyapong Sopakhon, 13, a volunteer from Koh Samet, wears a plastic bag as he takes part in cleaning operations at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A crab covered in oil slick is seen at Ao Prao Beach in Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A crab covered in oil slick is seen at Ao Prao Beach in Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits pour oil into a bag during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits pour oil into a bag during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldiers shows his glove covered with oil slick during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldiers shows his glove covered with oil slick during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit is fed water as he takes part with others in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit is fed water as he takes part with others in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit rolls out a ream of special paper in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit rolls out a ream of special paper in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. An oil spill that has blackened beaches at Koh Samet was having an extreme impact on tourism and could spread to the coast...more
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. An oil spill that has blackened beaches at Koh Samet was having an extreme impact on tourism and could spread to the coast of the mainland and affect the fishing industry, officials and an environmental group said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier wearing a biohazard suit looks on as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier wearing a biohazard suit looks on as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cleaning vessel takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cleaning vessel takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
The battle for Homs
Syrian troops tighten their siege of the city.
Trial of Bradley Manning
Bradley Manning, who faced possible life in prison for his release of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, though he was...
Fireball in Florida
Dozens of explosions rock a gas plant in Florida.
Swiss train collision
Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.