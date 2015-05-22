Edition:
Oil spill in California

An oil spill makes patterns in a marine algae in the waters off Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Staff and volunteers work to clean a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue center in San Pedro, Los Angeles, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A clean up worker holds a box of sea creatures killed by an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker climbs on rocks covered in oil as he cleans up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Oil seeps on a rock at Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

The source of the spill is seen on the beach near Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Bags of debris covered in oil fill a truck as workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Protesters call for a ban on fracking and a phasing out of oil development in California, in Santa Barbara, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An absorbent is used to show oil slick in the waters off Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Californian brown pelicans fly over contaminated ocean waters and oil covered rocks near Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

