Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 27, 2014 | 6:25pm BST

Oil spill in Mexico

A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the country's top water authority said. The 24-inch Madero-Cadereyta pipeline, owned by national oil company Pemex, was ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it, the company said. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the...more

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the country's top water authority said. The 24-inch Madero-Cadereyta pipeline, owned by national oil company Pemex, was ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it, the company said. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
1 / 20
Workers take a break while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers take a break while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers take a break while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
2 / 20
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil as he tries to recover oil from the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil as he tries to recover oil from the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil as he tries to recover oil from the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 20
A dead bird covered in spilled oil lies in the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A dead bird covered in spilled oil lies in the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A dead bird covered in spilled oil lies in the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 20
Workers pour oil into containers while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers pour oil into containers while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers pour oil into containers while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 20
A bird covered in oil stretches its wings on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A bird covered in oil stretches its wings on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A bird covered in oil stretches its wings on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 20
A worker cuts reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A worker cuts reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A worker cuts reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
7 / 20
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
8 / 20
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 20
A bird covered in spilled oil perches on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A bird covered in spilled oil perches on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A bird covered in spilled oil perches on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
10 / 20
Oil-stained tail feathers of a dead bird are seen on the banks of San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Oil-stained tail feathers of a dead bird are seen on the banks of San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Oil-stained tail feathers of a dead bird are seen on the banks of San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 20
Workers navigate near containment booms while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers navigate near containment booms while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers navigate near containment booms while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
12 / 20
A worker uses a shovel to row through leaked oil on the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A worker uses a shovel to row through leaked oil on the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A worker uses a shovel to row through leaked oil on the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
13 / 20
Workers cut reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers cut reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers cut reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 20
The sun is reflected in leaked oil on the shores of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The sun is reflected in leaked oil on the shores of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
The sun is reflected in leaked oil on the shores of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 20
Cattle stand in a stream near leaked oil in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Cattle stand in a stream near leaked oil in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Cattle stand in a stream near leaked oil in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
16 / 20
A part of the oil pipeline, where thieves had tried to tap into, is seen uncovered and surrounded by yellow tape in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A part of the oil pipeline, where thieves had tried to tap into, is seen uncovered and surrounded by yellow tape in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A part of the oil pipeline, where thieves had tried to tap into, is seen uncovered and surrounded by yellow tape in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
17 / 20
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
18 / 20
A woman observes as workers try to clean leaking oil in the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman observes as workers try to clean leaking oil in the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A woman observes as workers try to clean leaking oil in the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
19 / 20
A dead dragonfly, covered in oil, lies on the shore of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A dead dragonfly, covered in oil, lies on the shore of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A dead dragonfly, covered in oil, lies on the shore of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Next Slideshows

Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire.

27 Aug 2014
The Ukraine front

The Ukraine front

Ukraine continues its offensive against pro-Russian separatists.

26 Aug 2014
Far from home

Far from home

The plight of Iraq's Yazidi sect.

26 Aug 2014
Emmy afterparty

Emmy afterparty

How the stars spent the rest of the evening.

26 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures