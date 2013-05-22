Oklahoma from above
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Panama neighborhood ablaze
More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.
Tornado chasers
Storm chasers brave danger and debris as they try to capture photos of tornadoes' destructive power.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Tornadoes tear through Texas
Three tornadoes rip through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killing six and injuring almost 100.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.