Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

