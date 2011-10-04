Oktoberfest
Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool
FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool
A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder