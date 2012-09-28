Edition:
Oktoberfest

Friday, September 28, 2012

Revellers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the 179th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Visitors walk through the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A waitress carries meals during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People look at traditional ginger bread on sale at the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Revellers toast with beer during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Revellers in traditional Bavarian leather trousers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman carries schnapps glasses and a schnapps barrel during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Visitors sit in a tent after the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People rest on a meadow during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors ride a merry-go-round at the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

An actor with black make-up on his face and hands performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

An overview from the St Peter church tower shows the festival area of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers celebrate in a beer tent at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers have a break from drinking at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A waitress sports transfers of the logo of the Hofbraeu beer brewery on her cleavage during her shift at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A waitress carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People struggle with security to get inside the Schottenhammel tent for a spot to watch the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A reveller uses a plastic bag to cover herself from heavy rain on the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A waiter carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

