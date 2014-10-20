Oldest marionette theater may close
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jean Matsusaka, 84, smiles as a marionette waves to her during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, California October 17, 2014. The playhouse started in 1960, has 2,000 marionettes and is the oldest continually running...more
The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A puppeteer controls a marionette during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes hang in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Posters advertising shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in its lobby in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes wait backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
One of 2,000 marionettes sits in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control disco marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
One of 2,000 marionettes lies in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is seen in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
