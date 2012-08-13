Olympic bloopers

China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray