Olympic controversies
BADMINTON SCANDAL A combination image shows the women's doubles pair of (clockwise from top left) China's Wang Xiaoli (L) and Yang Yu, South Korea's Jung Kyung Eun (Top) and Kim Ha Na, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari and South Korea's Ha Jung-eun (L) and Kim Min-jung during their matches during the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhummad/Files
BADMINTON SCANDAL A combination image shows the women's doubles pair of (clockwise from top left) China's Wang Xiaoli (L) and Yang Yu, South Korea's Jung Kyung Eun (Top) and Kim Ha Na, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari and South Korea's Ha Jung-eun (L) and Kim Min-jung during their matches during the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhummad/Files
The World Badminton Federation charged eight female players with misconduct on August 1, 2012 after four Olympic doubles teams had attempted to "throw" matches to secure a more favourable draw later in the tournament. Tournament referee Torsten Berg (2nd L) speaks to players from China and South Korea during their women's doubles group play stage Group A badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena...more
The World Badminton Federation charged eight female players with misconduct on August 1, 2012 after four Olympic doubles teams had attempted to "throw" matches to secure a more favourable draw later in the tournament. Tournament referee Torsten Berg (2nd L) speaks to players from China and South Korea during their women's doubles group play stage Group A badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
RACIST TWEET EXPLUSION South Korea's Yun Suk-young (L) fights for the ball with Switzerland's Michel Morganella during their men's Group B football match in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the City of Coventry stadium July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
RACIST TWEET EXPLUSION South Korea's Yun Suk-young (L) fights for the ball with Switzerland's Michel Morganella during their men's Group B football match in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the City of Coventry stadium July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Swiss player Michel Morganella was expelled from the Olympics for tweeting a message that the Swiss team said "gravely insulted and violated" the dignity of South Korea after his team's 2-1 defeat a day earlier. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Swiss player Michel Morganella was expelled from the Olympics for tweeting a message that the Swiss team said "gravely insulted and violated" the dignity of South Korea after his team's 2-1 defeat a day earlier. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
EMPTY SEATS PLAGUE ORGANIZERS London Olympic organizers were under intense pressure to fill stadiums and venues after empty seats clearly visible on television infuriated British viewers who would much rather have experienced the Games live. Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July...more
EMPTY SEATS PLAGUE ORGANIZERS London Olympic organizers were under intense pressure to fill stadiums and venues after empty seats clearly visible on television infuriated British viewers who would much rather have experienced the Games live. Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
HONORING MUNICH VICTIMS A petition for the minute of silence is presented to reporters by Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano in London July 25, 2012. Widows of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants held a news conference just outside the Olympic park in London to pressure Olympics organizers to mark the tragedy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HONORING MUNICH VICTIMS A petition for the minute of silence is presented to reporters by Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano in London July 25, 2012. Widows of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants held a news conference just outside the Olympic park in London to pressure Olympics organizers to mark the tragedy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The issue proved a diplomatic headache for IOC President Jacques Rogge, who had hoped to end the debate with a surprise tribute to the victims in the Olympic village in London. Israel's flag bearer Shahar Zubari holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The issue proved a diplomatic headache for IOC President Jacques Rogge, who had hoped to end the debate with a surprise tribute to the victims in the Olympic village in London. Israel's flag bearer Shahar Zubari holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
KOREA FLAG MISHAP A combination photo shows the South Korea (L) flag displayed beside North Korea soccer player Song Hui Kim, and the North Korea (R) flag beside the same player after it was changed before the start of the women's Olympic soccer match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at...more
KOREA FLAG MISHAP A combination photo shows the South Korea (L) flag displayed beside North Korea soccer player Song Hui Kim, and the North Korea (R) flag beside the same player after it was changed before the start of the women's Olympic soccer match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at the London Olympics on Wednesday when the North Korea women's football team walked off after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match against Colombia. PREUTERS/James Crossan/Handout
A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at the London Olympics when the North Korea women's football team walked off after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match against Colombia. North Korea's captain Kim Chung-Sim, Kim Song-Hui and Ri Ye-Gyong (L-3rd L) walk out into the arena ahead of their women's Group G football match against Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in...more
A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at the London Olympics when the North Korea women's football team walked off after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match against Colombia. North Korea's captain Kim Chung-Sim, Kim Song-Hui and Ri Ye-Gyong (L-3rd L) walk out into the arena ahead of their women's Group G football match against Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
LAST SECOND LEADS TO TEARS Germany's Britta Heidemann (R) celebrates defeating South Korea's Shin A Lam during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
LAST SECOND LEADS TO TEARS Germany's Britta Heidemann (R) celebrates defeating South Korea's Shin A Lam during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Fencing's world governing body (FIE) have offered South Korean Shin A-lam a special award following her controversial elimination from her Olympic epee semi-final, Korean Olympic Committee President Park Yong-sung said. South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games...more
Fencing's world governing body (FIE) have offered South Korean Shin A-lam a special award following her controversial elimination from her Olympic epee semi-final, Korean Olympic Committee President Park Yong-sung said. South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
JUDGES UNDER FIRE Iran's Ali Mazaheri (L) leaves the ring before the decision after being disqualified during his Men's Heavy (91kg) Round of 16 boxing match against Jose Larduet Gomez (R) of Cuba at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
JUDGES UNDER FIRE Iran's Ali Mazaheri (L) leaves the ring before the decision after being disqualified during his Men's Heavy (91kg) Round of 16 boxing match against Jose Larduet Gomez (R) of Cuba at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Olympic judges and referees came under fire with one fighter accusing them of "a fix", another successfully appealing a loss and even boxing great Lennox Lewis questioning some of their calls. Iran's Ali Mazaheri cried foul when the heavyweight was disqualified after being warned three times for persistent holding against Cuban Jose Larduet Gomez despite leading by two points going into the second round. REUTERS/Murad Sezer more
Olympic judges and referees came under fire with one fighter accusing them of "a fix", another successfully appealing a loss and even boxing great Lennox Lewis questioning some of their calls. Iran's Ali Mazaheri cried foul when the heavyweight was disqualified after being warned three times for persistent holding against Cuban Jose Larduet Gomez despite leading by two points going into the second round. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
DOPING ACCUSATIONS China's Ye Shiwen swims to a first place finish during her women's 200m individual medley heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
DOPING ACCUSATIONS China's Ye Shiwen swims to a first place finish during her women's 200m individual medley heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Olympic sensation Ye Shiwen hit back at a top American coach who suggested the Chinese swimmer could be using banned substances, telling state news agency Xinhua that John Leonard had acted unprofessionally. China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal...more
Olympic sensation Ye Shiwen hit back at a top American coach who suggested the Chinese swimmer could be using banned substances, telling state news agency Xinhua that John Leonard had acted unprofessionally. China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal with a time of four minutes 28.43 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray
CROWD REVERSES DECISIONS The referee and judges hold up white flags to indicate Japan's Masashi Ebinuma (white) as the new winner in the men's -66kg quarter-final judo match against South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho (blue) at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CROWD REVERSES DECISIONS The referee and judges hold up white flags to indicate Japan's Masashi Ebinuma (white) as the new winner in the men's -66kg quarter-final judo match against South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho (blue) at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
London's ExCel Centre erupted in boos of derision when South Korea's Cho Jun-ho was judged to have beaten Japan's Masashi Ebinuma after a close judo encounter. Startled judges referred their decision to a reviewing jury, which took the unprecedented step of overturning the result. South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho (blue) bows to the judges before leaving the mat area after losing to Japan's Masashi Ebinuma in the men's -66kg quarter-final...more
London's ExCel Centre erupted in boos of derision when South Korea's Cho Jun-ho was judged to have beaten Japan's Masashi Ebinuma after a close judo encounter. Startled judges referred their decision to a reviewing jury, which took the unprecedented step of overturning the result. South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho (blue) bows to the judges before leaving the mat area after losing to Japan's Masashi Ebinuma in the men's -66kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
EXTREME CONNECTIONS Germany's Nadja Drygalla rows during the women's eight repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. Drygalla left the Olympic village on Friday following reports that her boyfriend was a far-right extremist. The German Olympic Committee said Drygalla, who had already finished competing at the Games as part of the women's rowing eight team, left of her own accord after a 90-minute...more
EXTREME CONNECTIONS Germany's Nadja Drygalla rows during the women's eight repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. Drygalla left the Olympic village on Friday following reports that her boyfriend was a far-right extremist. The German Olympic Committee said Drygalla, who had already finished competing at the Games as part of the women's rowing eight team, left of her own accord after a 90-minute conversation with German officials. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
WITHDRAWAL FOR RACIST SLUR Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes in the women's triple jump during the national championship athletics in Athens, July 30, 2011. Greek triple jumper Papachristou was withdrawn from the London Olympic Games after causing an uproar at home for tweeting what was seen as a racist slur, the head of the Greek Olympics team said. REUTERS/ICON
WITHDRAWAL FOR RACIST SLUR Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes in the women's triple jump during the national championship athletics in Athens, July 30, 2011. Greek triple jumper Papachristou was withdrawn from the London Olympic Games after causing an uproar at home for tweeting what was seen as a racist slur, the head of the Greek Olympics team said. REUTERS/ICON
MEDAL RESHUFFLE AFTER FALL A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
MEDAL RESHUFFLE AFTER FALL A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Human error caused the scoring error that kept Japan waiting for the silver medal in the Olympic gymnastics team event, and a robust review system quickly righted the wrong, a senior official said. Judges check the monitor after Japan's team complained at the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Human error caused the scoring error that kept Japan waiting for the silver medal in the Olympic gymnastics team event, and a robust review system quickly righted the wrong, a senior official said. Judges check the monitor after Japan's team complained at the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
FALLING FOR GOLD Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground as he waits for assistance after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
FALLING FOR GOLD Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground as he waits for assistance after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
German-born Philip Hindes said he deliberately crashed after making a poor start in the heats of the Olympic track cycling team sprint, an event in which he and fellow Britons Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny went on to win gold. Britain's Philip Hindes (L) sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna...more
German-born Philip Hindes said he deliberately crashed after making a poor start in the heats of the Olympic track cycling team sprint, an event in which he and fellow Britons Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny went on to win gold. Britain's Philip Hindes (L) sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
BOXING'S NIGHT OF SHAME Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he fights Azerbaijan's Magomed Abdulhamidov (R) who goes to his knees in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
BOXING'S NIGHT OF SHAME Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he fights Azerbaijan's Magomed Abdulhamidov (R) who goes to his knees in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkmen boxing referee and an Azerbaijani technical official were expelled from the London Olympics after a night of controversy plunged the sport back into the mire. Referee Meretnyyazov failed to stop a men's bantamweight bout evening despite fighter Magomed Abdulhamidov being knocked down by Shimizu six times in the final round. Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (R) reacts as he walks from the ring after losing to Azerbaijan's Magomed...more
A Turkmen boxing referee and an Azerbaijani technical official were expelled from the London Olympics after a night of controversy plunged the sport back into the mire. Referee Meretnyyazov failed to stop a men's bantamweight bout evening despite fighter Magomed Abdulhamidov being knocked down by Shimizu six times in the final round. Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (R) reacts as he walks from the ring after losing to Azerbaijan's Magomed Abdulhamidov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer