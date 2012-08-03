Olympic controversies

A Turkmen boxing referee and an Azerbaijani technical official were expelled from the London Olympics after a night of controversy plunged the sport back into the mire. Referee Meretnyyazov failed to stop a men's bantamweight bout evening despite fighter Magomed Abdulhamidov being knocked down by Shimizu six times in the final round. Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (R) reacts as he walks from the ring after losing to Azerbaijan's Magomed Abdulhamidov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer