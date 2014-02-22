Edition:
Olympic Figure Skating Gala

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 22, 2014

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Canada's Patrick Chan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Patrick Chan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Patrick Chan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. rEUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. rEUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. rEUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch throw water on Spain's Javier Fernandez as he performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch throw water on Spain's Javier Fernandez as he performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch throw water on Spain's Javier Fernandez as he performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Daisuke Takahashi performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Japan's Daisuke Takahashi performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japan's Daisuke Takahashi performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 22, 2014

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Italy's Carolina Kostner performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Italy's Carolina Kostner performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Italy's Carolina Kostner performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Kazakhstan's Denis Ten performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kazakhstan's Denis Ten performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Kazakhstan's Denis Ten performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Tatsuki Machida performs along to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Tatsuki Machida performs along to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japan's Tatsuki Machida performs along to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Figure skaters holds hands and gather in a circle for the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Figure skaters holds hands and gather in a circle for the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Figure skaters holds hands and gather in a circle for the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A skater performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A skater performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A skater performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pictures