Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2014

Olympic finishes

<p>From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Paul-Henri de Le Rue and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Paul-Henri de Le Rue and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT LUGE OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) </p>

Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT LUGE OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti (C) is congratulated for finishing second as teammate Alex Baumann closes after a run in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti (C) is congratulated for finishing second as teammate Alex Baumann closes after a run in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Australia's Lydia Lassila reacts during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Lydia Lassila reacts during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Austria's Andreas (bottom) and Wolfgang Linger celebrate with their coach (L) after coming second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics February 12, 2014. Austria's Peter Penz stands at back to congratulate Wolfgang Linger. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Austria's Andreas (bottom) and Wolfgang Linger celebrate with their coach (L) after coming second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics February 12, 2014. Austria's Peter Penz stands at back to congratulate Wolfgang Linger. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Belarus' first placed Anton Kushnir celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Belarus' first placed Anton Kushnir celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>France's Arnaud Bovolenta (L) and France's Jean Frederic Chapuis cross the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing skicross final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

France's Arnaud Bovolenta (L) and France's Jean Frederic Chapuis cross the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing skicross final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Winner Victor An (R) and second-placed Vladimir Grigorev of Russia celebrate after the men's 1,000 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Winner Victor An (R) and second-placed Vladimir Grigorev of Russia celebrate after the men's 1,000 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts in the finish area after competing in the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts in the finish area after competing in the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>France's Ivan Perrillat Boiteux celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

France's Ivan Perrillat Boiteux celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic celebrates her first place in the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic celebrates her first place in the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place ahead of compatriot Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place ahead of compatriot Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Matthew Antoine of the U.S. hugs his coach after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Matthew Antoine of the U.S. hugs his coach after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

