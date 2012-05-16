Edition:
Olympic portraits

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Heptathlon Track & Field athlete Hyleas Fountain poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Heptathlon Track & Field athlete Hyleas Fountain poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Modern pentathlon athlete Dennis Bowsher stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Modern pentathlon athlete Dennis Bowsher stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Troy Dumais stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Troy Dumais stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Field hockey player Lauren Crandall poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Field hockey player Lauren Crandall poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Greco-Roman wrestler Justin Lester stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Greco-Roman wrestler Justin Lester stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Clarissa Chun stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Clarissa Chun stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Judo athlete Travis Stevens poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Judo athlete Travis Stevens poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Weightlifter Holley Mangold poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Weightlifter Holley Mangold poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Water polo player Tony Azevedo stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Water polo player Tony Azevedo stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Soccer player Alex Morgan stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Soccer player Alex Morgan stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Thomas Finchum stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diver Thomas Finchum stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Synchronized swimmers Mariya Koroleva (L) and Mary Killman pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Synchronized swimmers Mariya Koroleva (L) and Mary Killman pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Swimmer Dana Vollmer stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Swimmer Dana Vollmer stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxer Rau'shee Warren stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxer Rau'shee Warren stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

