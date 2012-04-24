Edition:
United Kingdom

Olympic pub crawl

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers are seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. The antique Hoare's & Co Brewery mirror, seen in the background, is estimated to be worth 15,000 pounds. The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers are seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. The antique Hoare's & Co Brewery mirror, seen in the background, is estimated to be worth 15,000 pounds. The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph with his dog Bluey at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is named after the Earl of Cardigan who led the Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph with his dog Bluey at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is named after the Earl of Cardigan who led the Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer reads a newspaper at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer reads a newspaper at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
3 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers play pool at the Widow's Son pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub was known as the Bun House during the Napoleonic Wars as the only son of the widowed landlady went to fight in the navy, promising he would return by Easter, but never did. Refusing to believe her son was dead the widow put out the same string of hot-cross buns every Easter thereafter until she died. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers play pool at the Widow's Son pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub was known as the Bun House during the Napoleonic Wars as the only son of the widowed landlady went to fight in the navy, promising he would return by Easter, but never did. Refusing to believe her son was dead the widow put out the same string of hot-cross buns every Easter thereafter until she died. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
4 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer takes a drink inside The Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer takes a drink inside The Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
5 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers dine at the King Edward VII pub in east London January 21, 2012. The pub started life as the King of Prussia in 1765 but changed its name around 1914 at the start of World War I for patriotic reasons. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers dine at the King Edward VII pub in east London January 21, 2012. The pub started life as the King of Prussia in 1765 but changed its name around 1914 at the start of World War I for patriotic reasons. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
6 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer takes a drink at Ye Olde Black Bull pub in east London February 2, 2012. The building dates from 1892; however, there are records and an illustration of a pub of the same name on this site from the 17th century. In the 1970's England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore owned and renamed the pub Mooro's but it was burnt down the night before it was due to open. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer takes a drink at Ye Olde Black Bull pub in east London February 2, 2012. The building dates from 1892; however, there are records and an illustration of a pub of the same name on this site from the 17th century. In the 1970's England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore owned and renamed the pub Mooro's but it was burnt down the night before it was due to open. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A darts board is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A darts board is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barman passes a drink to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barman passes a drink to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
9 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
10 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The last orders bell is seen at The King Edward VII pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The last orders bell is seen at The King Edward VII pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
12 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
13 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A mannequin is seen inside the Hospital Tavern in east London January 26, 2012. Dating from 1901, it is situated across the road from Homerton University Hospital. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A mannequin is seen inside the Hospital Tavern in east London January 26, 2012. Dating from 1901, it is situated across the road from Homerton University Hospital. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
14 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies' toilet when patrons are sitting on it. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies' toilet when patrons are sitting on it. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
15 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers drink in the Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is located on Roman Road which dates back to Roman times, forming the London to Colchester road. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Customers drink in the Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is located on Roman Road which dates back to Roman times, forming the London to Colchester road. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlady at The Greyhound pub pours a drink in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlady at The Greyhound pub pours a drink in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
17 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Bottles of alcohol are seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Bottles of alcohol are seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen in the window of The Adam and Eve pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen in the window of The Adam and Eve pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
19 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlord of The Hospital Tavern poses for a photograph in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlord of The Hospital Tavern poses for a photograph in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
20 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The King Edward VII pub sign is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The King Edward VII pub sign is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
21 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Family photographs are seen at The Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Family photographs are seen at The Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
22 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A view shows the Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub is frequented by workers from the Olympic site but only after work as alcohol is forbidden by the authorities during work hours. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A view shows the Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub is frequented by workers from the Olympic site but only after work as alcohol is forbidden by the authorities during work hours. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
23 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlord's dog is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The landlord's dog is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
24 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The Albert pub is seen in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The Albert pub is seen in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
25 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Food and drink are seen at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Food and drink are seen at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
26 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

An L-shaped pool table is seen inside the Adam and Eve pub in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

An L-shaped pool table is seen inside the Adam and Eve pub in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
27 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The door to the lounge bar at The King Edward VII pub is seen in east London January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The door to the lounge bar at The King Edward VII pub is seen in east London January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
28 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
29 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The Gun pub is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The Gun pub is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
30 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barman talks to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barman talks to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
31 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A brand of beer is seen on a pump at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A brand of beer is seen on a pump at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
32 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barmaid pours a pint of beer at The Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A barmaid pours a pint of beer at The Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
33 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The menu board is seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The menu board is seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
34 / 35
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen outside the King's Head hotel in east London February 2, 2012. Dating from 1900, the owners changed the property in 2007 to a hotel but kept the pub sign outside. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A sign is seen outside the King's Head hotel in east London February 2, 2012. Dating from 1900, the owners changed the property in 2007 to a hotel but kept the pub sign outside. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
35 / 35

Olympic pub crawl

Olympic pub crawl Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Expanse of the Earth

Expanse of the Earth
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

12:30am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:20am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:00am GMT

Best of the BRIT Awards

All Collections

Best of the BRIT Awards

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Distant planets

All Collections

Distant planets

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Brit Awards red carpet

All Collections

Brit Awards red carpet

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

View More Slideshows »