Olympic runner stops to help competition
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
Rio, Brazil
Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble
1 / 7
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2 / 7
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
3 / 7
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4 / 7
Photographer
David Gray
Location
Rio, Brazil
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray
5 / 7
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6 / 7
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio, Brazil
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7 / 7