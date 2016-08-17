Edition:
United Kingdom

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
David Gray
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

