Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 5:55pm GMT

Olympic torch blasts off

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft decorated with the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft decorated with the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013.

Thursday, November 07, 2013

The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft decorated with the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013.

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft decorated with the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The Soyuz spacecraft docks with the International Space Station in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV</p>

<p>The Soyuz spacecraft approaches the International Space Station (ISS) in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV</p>

<p>International Space Station (ISS) crew members are seen in the capsule of the Soyuz rocket November 7, 2013 in this still image taken from NASA TV footage. REUTERS/NASA TV</p>

<p>The Soyuz spacecraft prepares to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters</p>

