Olympic torch relay
Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sarah Milner Simonds (L) transfers her torch flame to the next runner after running her leg of the Olympic Torch Relay in Dunster, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crowds line the streets as torchbearer Miranda Bryant runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A young spectator wears patriotically themed clothing as she watches the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (bottom left) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police and security officials stand guard as torchbearer Sarah Blight (C) runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A torchbearer carries the Olympic torch on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British soccer player and London 2012 Olympic Games ambassador David Beckham reacts after lighting the Olympic torch with a cauldron after arriving at RNAS Culdrose base near Helston in Cornwall, south west England May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A handicapped torchbearer carries the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay through the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
A Union flag and an Olympic flag are seen as Chris Theodoropoulos, a Greek student who plays basketball for a local team, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Spyridon Gianniotis, Greece's world champion of swimming, runs with the Olympic flame and an olive branch during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Alexander Loukos (L), British boxer of Greek descent, lights the torch held by Spyros Philipas (R), president and chief executive of BMW Hellas, during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Alexander Loukos (C), British boxer of Greek descent, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, hands Spyridon Gianniotis (R), Greece's world champion of swimming, an olive branch during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Greek actress Ino Menegaki (R), playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, carries a cauldron with the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man watches the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
