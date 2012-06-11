Edition:
United Kingdom

Olympic torch relay

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox holds aloft the London 2012 Olympic torch while crossing the Clickmin Broch on a boat in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox holds aloft the London 2012 Olympic torch while crossing the Clickmin Broch on a boat in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
1 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox (C) runs with the London 2012 Olympic torch as the Jarl vikings follow in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. The Jarl vikings provided a guard of honour during the torch relay on the islands, which is Britain's most northerly point. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox (C) runs with the London 2012 Olympic torch as the Jarl vikings follow in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. The Jarl vikings provided a guard of honour during the torch relay on the islands, which is Britain's most northerly point. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
2 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

A Jarl viking runs before joining their guard of honour for the London 2012 Olympic torch relay in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, June 11, 2012

A Jarl viking runs before joining their guard of honour for the London 2012 Olympic torch relay in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
3 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox kisses his fiancee Fay Richardson as she takes over the next leg running with the London 2012 Olympic torch, while Jarl vikings shout, in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torch bearer Mathew Cox kisses his fiancee Fay Richardson as she takes over the next leg running with the London 2012 Olympic torch, while Jarl vikings shout, in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, June 11, 2012

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Geraldine McCann carries the Olympic torch towards Parliament Buildings in Belfast June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, June 11, 2012

Geraldine McCann carries the Olympic torch towards Parliament Buildings in Belfast June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Joanne Gregory carries the London 2012 Olympic torch on a hand drawn boat across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, June 11, 2012

Joanne Gregory carries the London 2012 Olympic torch on a hand drawn boat across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

A bearer carries the London 2012 Olympic torch towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, June 11, 2012

A bearer carries the London 2012 Olympic torch towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

A man stands on a ladder near a Welsh (R) and British flag to view the London 2012 Olympic torch relay near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, June 11, 2012

A man stands on a ladder near a Welsh (R) and British flag to view the London 2012 Olympic torch relay near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

A woman stands in a shop window as she waits for the Olympic torch to pass through the birthplace of William Penny Brookes the founding father of the modern Olympics in Much Wenlock, central England, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, June 11, 2012

A woman stands in a shop window as she waits for the Olympic torch to pass through the birthplace of William Penny Brookes the founding father of the modern Olympics in Much Wenlock, central England, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Zara Phillips holds the Olympic torch while riding through Cheltenham race course in Cheltenham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, June 11, 2012

Zara Phillips holds the Olympic torch while riding through Cheltenham race course in Cheltenham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
11 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (obscured) and the Torch Relay motorcade pass through Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (obscured) and the Torch Relay motorcade pass through Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Spectators watch as a torchbearer (C) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Spectators watch as a torchbearer (C) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
15 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Torchbearer Sarah Blight holds onto her torch at Penzance in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torchbearer Sarah Blight holds onto her torch at Penzance in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Roadside spectators cheer as the Olympic Torch relay passes through Sennen on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour, in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Roadside spectators cheer as the Olympic Torch relay passes through Sennen on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour, in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Torchbearer Sarah Blight runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, June 11, 2012

Torchbearer Sarah Blight runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 20
Monday, June 11, 2012

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Monday, June 11, 2012

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 20

Olympic torch relay

Olympic torch relay Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Triple Crown hopeful retires

Triple Crown hopeful retires
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »