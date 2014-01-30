Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2014 | 2:30pm GMT

Olympic venues in Sochi

<p>Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
1 / 24
<p>A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
2 / 24
<p>People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 30, 2014

People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 24
<p>Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 24
<p>The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 24
<p>A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool</p>

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 24
<p>A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
8 / 24
<p>An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, January 30, 2014

An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 24
<p>The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
10 / 24
<p>Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 24
<p>The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
12 / 24
<p>The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 24
<p>The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
14 / 24
<p>A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 24
<p>The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
16 / 24
<p>A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
17 / 24
<p>The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
18 / 24
<p>An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, January 30, 2014

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
19 / 24
<p>The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
20 / 24
<p>An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, January 30, 2014

An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
21 / 24
<p>Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
22 / 24
<p>The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 30, 2014

The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
23 / 24
<p>A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool</p>

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Violence in Central African Republic

Violence in Central African Republic

Next Slideshows

Violence in Central African Republic

Violence in Central African Republic

Images from the continuing sectarian violence.

30 Jan 2014
Storm in the South

Storm in the South

A rare blast of snow, sleet and ice hit the South, prompting five states to declare a state of emergency.

30 Jan 2014
State of the Union

State of the Union

Highlights from President Obama's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill.

29 Jan 2014
Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.

28 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures