On-air shooting in Virginia
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. The suspect in the on-air shooting of two Virginia television journalists was pronounced dead at a...more
The WDBJ7 live truck is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Virginia State Police vehicles line the edge of Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, where shooting suspect 41-year-old Vester Flanagan shot himself several hours after two television journalists were shot and killed during a live broadcast in...more
A picture of killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Warm is seen next to candles at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke,...more
A man kneels near a memorial outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Members of a local church hold a brief prayer service outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A women signs a memorial for two journalists who died in a shooting, outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning
A getaway car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan is towed away on a flatbed tow truck on highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Police vehicles and ambulances are pictured near the car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, (not pictured) off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning
Law enforcement vehicles are seen along the road outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A man carries flowers to be placed at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A law enforcement officer is seen on the road in front of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People gather to pay respects at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
