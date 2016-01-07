Edition:
On death row in San Quentin

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most populous state, which has not carried out an execution in a decade, begins 2016 at a pivotal juncture, as legal developments hasten the march toward resuming executions, while opponents seek to end the death penalty at the ballot box. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most populous state, which has not carried out an execution in a decade, begins 2016 at a pivotal juncture, as legal developments hasten the march toward resuming executions, while opponents seek to end the death penalty at the ballot box. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
