Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 5:30pm BST

On Mount Sinjar

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's...more

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
A-level results

A-level results

Next Slideshows

A-level results

A-level results

Students react to their exam results.

14 Aug 2014
Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.

14 Aug 2014
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

14 Aug 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Separatist fighting in Ukraine intensifies as Russia masses troops on the border.

13 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures