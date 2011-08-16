" /> " />
Actors Eric Jackson Bradley and Tori Sparks perform the parts of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. Dubbed "immersive theater" by directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle of British theater company Punchdrunk, the new show compels audience members to roam five floors and almost 100 rooms of the fictional 1930s McKittrick Hotel in search of performances -- small snatches of dance...more

Actors Eric Jackson Bradley and Tori Sparks perform the parts of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. Dubbed "immersive theater" by directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle of British theater company Punchdrunk, the new show compels audience members to roam five floors and almost 100 rooms of the fictional 1930s McKittrick Hotel in search of performances -- small snatches of dance or largely silent scenes between actors -- that will lead them on an adventure. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Tori Sparks performs as Lady Macbeth in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. A haunted house, it's not. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Tori Sparks performs as Lady Macbeth in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. A haunted house, it's not. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors perform during a banquet scene in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors perform during a banquet scene in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Lars Eidinger (L) and Bernardo Arias Porras perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's play "Mass fuer Mass" (Measure for Measure) in Salzburg August 15, 2011. The play is directed by Thomas Ostermeier and will premiere on August 17 as part of the annual Salzburg Festival (Salzburger Festspiele). REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actors Lars Eidinger (L) and Bernardo Arias Porras perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's play "Mass fuer Mass" (Measure for Measure) in Salzburg August 15, 2011. The play is directed by Thomas Ostermeier and will premiere on August 17 as part of the annual Salzburg Festival (Salzburger Festspiele). REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actors Lars Eidinger (L) and Jenny Koenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's play "Mass fuer Mass" (Measure for Measure) in Salzburg, Austria August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actors Lars Eidinger (L) and Jenny Koenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's play "Mass fuer Mass" (Measure for Measure) in Salzburg, Austria August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Harry McVeigh of the band "White Lies" performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Harry McVeigh of the band "White Lies" performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Singers Erwin Schrott and Gerald Finley (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni" in Salzburg August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Singers Erwin Schrott and Gerald Finley (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni" in Salzburg August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actor and singer Jared Leto performs with his band 30 Seconds to Mars on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Hungary August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Actor and singer Jared Leto performs with his band 30 Seconds to Mars on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Hungary August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Dancers perform during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall at the memorial site in Bernauer Street in Berlin, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Dancers perform during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall at the memorial site in Bernauer Street in Berlin, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Singer Ines Osinaga (L) and guitarist Jon Zubiaga of the group Gose (Basque word meaning hunger) perform on the eve of the Guernica fiestas in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

Singer Ines Osinaga (L) and guitarist Jon Zubiaga of the group Gose (Basque word meaning hunger) perform on the eve of the Guernica fiestas in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

Lead singer of the British band Skunk Anansie, Skin, performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Lead singer of the British band Skunk Anansie, Skin, performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Actors Oda Thormeyer (bottom) and Bibiana Beglau perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Peter Handke's play "Immer noch Sturm" (still storm) in Salzburg August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actors Oda Thormeyer (bottom) and Bibiana Beglau perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Peter Handke's play "Immer noch Sturm" (still storm) in Salzburg August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Lemmy Kilmister, bassist of Motorhead, performs during the annual heavy metal music open-air festival in the northern German village of Wacken, near Hamburg August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Lemmy Kilmister, bassist of Motorhead, performs during the annual heavy metal music open-air festival in the northern German village of Wacken, near Hamburg August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Nigerian musician Ice Prince performs at the launch of "The Big Friday Show" by MTV Africa in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigerian musician Ice Prince performs at the launch of "The Big Friday Show" by MTV Africa in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Artists perform during the Waterwall show in Lisbon, Portugal August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Artists perform during the Waterwall show in Lisbon, Portugal August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

French singer Helene Segara performs at the opening of Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

French singer Helene Segara performs at the opening of Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Participants of the 2011 Miss Korea Pageant perform during the beauty contest in Seoul August 3, 2011. Lee Sung-hye, 23, beat 54 participants for the first prize. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Participants of the 2011 Miss Korea Pageant perform during the beauty contest in Seoul August 3, 2011. Lee Sung-hye, 23, beat 54 participants for the first prize. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

