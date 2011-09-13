Edition:
Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Singer Paul Simon performs during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Singer Paul Simon performs during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lady Antebellum performs the U.S. national anthem during pre-game ceremonies to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks before the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Lady Antebellum performs the U.S. national anthem during pre-game ceremonies to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks before the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Eduardo Cossio (back) and Mayed Sandoval, members of Chilean duo B.O.B., perform during the KPOP International Competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 11, 2011. South Korean pop music, or KPOP, is part of a worldwide phenomenon known as Hallyu ("Korean wave") which identifies a variety of cultural industries from South Korea such as film, music, television that have caused a global impact, and has spread widely in...more

Eduardo Cossio (back) and Mayed Sandoval, members of Chilean duo B.O.B., perform during the KPOP International Competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 11, 2011. South Korean pop music, or KPOP, is part of a worldwide phenomenon known as Hallyu ("Korean wave") which identifies a variety of cultural industries from South Korea such as film, music, television that have caused a global impact, and has spread widely in Argentina and other Latin American countries. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Singers Teddy Favre-Gilly (R) and Nikolai Schukoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Benjamin Britten's opera 'The Turn of the Screw' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, Austria September 10, 2011. The opera is conducted by Cornelius Meister, direction, stage and light are designed by Robert Carsen, the premiere will be on September 14. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Singers Teddy Favre-Gilly (R) and Nikolai Schukoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Benjamin Britten's opera 'The Turn of the Screw' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, Austria September 10, 2011. The opera is conducted by Cornelius Meister, direction, stage and light are designed by Robert Carsen, the premiere will be on September 14. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Asuncion, Paraguay September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Asuncion, Paraguay September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Roland Koch perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Henrich von Kleist's play 'Der zerbrochene Krug' (the broken jar) at Akademietheater in Vienna September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Roland Koch perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Henrich von Kleist's play 'Der zerbrochene Krug' (the broken jar) at Akademietheater in Vienna September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

An artist performs during the rehearsal of the Canadian group Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo" in Seville September 7, 2011. Corteo will be performed in Seville, Spain between September 8 and October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

An artist performs during the rehearsal of the Canadian group Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo" in Seville September 7, 2011. Corteo will be performed in Seville, Spain between September 8 and October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Artists perform during the rehearsal of the Canadian group Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo" in Seville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Artists perform during the rehearsal of the Canadian group Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo" in Seville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Ana Milva Gomes (R) performs as Deloris van Cartier or Mary Clarence during a dress rehearsal of the musical "Sister Act" in Ronacher theatre in Vienna, September 3, 2011. The musical, produced in co-operation with Whoopi Goldberg, premieres on September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Ana Milva Gomes (R) performs as Deloris van Cartier or Mary Clarence during a dress rehearsal of the musical "Sister Act" in Ronacher theatre in Vienna, September 3, 2011. The musical, produced in co-operation with Whoopi Goldberg, premieres on September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Singer Lenny Kravitz performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Lenny Kravitz performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

British singer George Michael performs during his European Orchestral tour on stage at Boxen Arena in Herning Denmark Monday evening, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/ Henning Bagger/Scanpix

British singer George Michael performs during his European Orchestral tour on stage at Boxen Arena in Herning Denmark Monday evening, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/ Henning Bagger/Scanpix

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, shows her "baby bump" after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, shows her "baby bump" after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dave Pen of Archive performs at the Rock en Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dave Pen of Archive performs at the Rock en Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Adrien Gallo of the French music group BB Brunes performs at the Rock en Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Adrien Gallo of the French music group BB Brunes performs at the Rock en Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Snoop Dogg performs during the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Snoop Dogg performs during the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lebanese dancers from the Heartbeat group perform at the Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lebanese dancers from the Heartbeat group perform at the Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Singer David-Ivar Herman Dune of Herman Dune performs at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer David-Ivar Herman Dune of Herman Dune performs at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lebanese singer and actress Carole Samaha performs at the Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 25, 2011.REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

Lebanese singer and actress Carole Samaha performs at the Edineyat international festival in Ehden town in northern Lebanon August 25, 2011.REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

Hayley Williams of U.S. rock band Paramore performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Hayley Williams of U.S. rock band Paramore performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

