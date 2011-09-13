Eduardo Cossio (back) and Mayed Sandoval, members of Chilean duo B.O.B., perform during the KPOP International Competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 11, 2011. South Korean pop music, or KPOP, is part of a worldwide phenomenon known as Hallyu ("Korean wave") which identifies a variety of cultural industries from South Korea such as film, music, television that have caused a global impact, and has spread widely in Argentina and other Latin American countries. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian