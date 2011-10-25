On stage
Coldplay's singer Chris Martin performs on NBC's "today" show in New York, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs during a concert in New York October 17, 2011. The band releases The Great Escape, their first new album in eight years, on October 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during his concert tour titled "M.A.S." (Music Soul Sex) in Managua October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Rapper Tyga performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Performers are suspended inside a circular screen during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games at Omnilife Stadium in Guadalajara October 14, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Country music star Garth Brooks of the U.S. performs during the memorial service for IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon in Indianapolis October 23, 2011. Wheldon was killed on October 16 in a fierce 15-car crash during the opening laps of the IndyCar season-finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. REUTERS/Tom Russo
Dancers of the Norwegian dance company Zero Visibility perform during the Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato October 14, 2011. The Festival Internacional Cervantino is one of the biggest cultural events of the year in Mexico and Latin America, and attracts performers and artists from all over the world. REUTERS/Stringer
Smokey Robinson performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Actors perform on stage during a dress rehearsal for the Austrian musical "The Sound of Music" in Salzburg October 19, 2011. The play directed by Andreas Gergen and Christian Struppeck and conducted by Peter Ewaldt and Stefan Mueller will premiere on October 23. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kenny Chesney performs during "A Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation" at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games at Omnilife Stadium in Guadalajara October 14, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An acrobat from the Umbrella Circus performs in Baghdad October 6, 2011. With violence ebbing slowly, the Iraqi capital embraced its first circus since the U.S. led-invasion in 2003. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
K-pop idol group MBLAQ performs at the Hallyu (Korean Wave) Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Ballerina Elena Glurdjidze dances on stage between speakers on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets his fans from the balcony of his hotel in Mexico City October 2, 2011. Bieber is performing two concerts in Mexico City as part of his "My World Tour." REUTERS/Stringer
Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin jumps as he performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Singer Kesha performs during a concert at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
James Hetfield, lead vocalist of heavy metal band Metallica, performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Gary Lightbody of British band Snow Patrol performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Manu Chao performs during a free concert in Phoenix, Arizona, September 21, 2011. Chao gave the free performance to protest against Arizona's SB1070 illegal immigration law. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dancers rehearse ahead of their performance of ASA, a co-production between EDNO and the dance company Derida Dance, as part of Sofia Dance Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
