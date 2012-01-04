Edition:
On stage

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Mariss Jansons of Latvia is handed a clock by a member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert) in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein in Vienna, January 1, 2012. The concert is broadcast by over 70 television networks and 300 radio stations worldwide. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Singer Lady Gaga rehearses before her performance for celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

British rock band Primal Scream play on the main stage during the Hogmanay street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performs as part of week-long New Year celebrations in Manama December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by Matthias Hartmann and will premiere on December 31. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Singer Jill Scott performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rappers Tech N9ne perform for U.S. troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary performs during their world tour at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Norwegian singer Bernhoft performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Benin singer Angelique Kidjo performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rapper Pitbull performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Dancers performs during a rehearsal of Matthew Bourne's The Nutcracker at the Sadlers Wells Theatre in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

