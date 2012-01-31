Edition:
On stage

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Amy Lee of U.S. band Evanescence performs during a concert in Mexico city January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Amy Lee of U.S. band Evanescence performs during a concert in Mexico city January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actors Alma Hasun (R) as Marianne and Alexander Waechter as The Mister perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna January 30, 2012. The play is directed by Herbert Foettinger and will premiere on February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actors Alma Hasun (R) as Marianne and Alexander Waechter as The Mister perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna January 30, 2012. The play is directed by Herbert Foettinger and will premiere on February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actors Alma Hasun (L) as Marianne and Florian Techtmeister as Alfred perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actors Alma Hasun (L) as Marianne and Florian Techtmeister as Alfred perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil warm up for a dress rehearsal of the show "Zarkana" in Moscow's Kremlin Palace January 27, 2012. The Russian capital will be the second city after New York to see Zarkana, with the first performance in the Kremlin on February 4. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil warm up for a dress rehearsal of the show "Zarkana" in Moscow's Kremlin Palace January 27, 2012. The Russian capital will be the second city after New York to see Zarkana, with the first performance in the Kremlin on February 4. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Members of Aquabatix perform their "Mermaid Love Story" show at Turkuazoo in Istanbul January 27, 2012. British underwater group Aquabatix is in Istanbul for a three-day tour to perform their "Mermaid Love Story" show at Turkey's first giant aquarium, Turkuazoo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Members of Aquabatix perform their "Mermaid Love Story" show at Turkuazoo in Istanbul January 27, 2012. British underwater group Aquabatix is in Istanbul for a three-day tour to perform their "Mermaid Love Story" show at Turkey's first giant aquarium, Turkuazoo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of the show "Zarkana" in Moscow's Kremlin Palace January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of the show "Zarkana" in Moscow's Kremlin Palace January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actress and singer Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Actress and singer Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Cai Yong performs during the awards ceremony for the 36th Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Cai Yong performs during the awards ceremony for the 36th Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A drag queen performs at a gay party in a Tel Aviv night club January 20, 2012. Less than an hour away but a world apart from traditional places of pilgrimage in the Holy Land, Israel's free-wheeling city of Tel Aviv has become a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A drag queen performs at a gay party in a Tel Aviv night club January 20, 2012. Less than an hour away but a world apart from traditional places of pilgrimage in the Holy Land, Israel's free-wheeling city of Tel Aviv has become a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Amateur artists perform a fire show to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 22, 2012. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Amateur artists perform a fire show to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 22, 2012. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by JuliJuli at the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. Butt and Better is a festival of underground fashion and performance art conceived as a non-commercial alternative to the Bread and Butter fashion fair that is endorsed by Berlin's Mayor Klaus Wowereit. During four nights designers, artists and performers turn a derelict former east Berlin factory building into a venue where they celebrate the free-wheeling creative spirit of post-unification Berlin that organisers say is lost in today's increasingly gentrified capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by JuliJuli at the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. Butt and Better is a festival of underground fashion and performance art conceived as a non-commercial alternative to the Bread and Butter fashion fair that is endorsed by Berlin's Mayor Klaus Wowereit. During four nights designers, artists and performers turn a derelict former east Berlin factory building into a venue where they celebrate the free-wheeling creative spirit of post-unification Berlin that organisers say is lost in today's increasingly gentrified capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by Zeytwerk at the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by Zeytwerk at the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Sarah Goody performs on a tissue during the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Sarah Goody performs on a tissue during the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Canadian recording artist Drake performs at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Canadian recording artist Drake performs at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

An Indian traditional dancer performs during the Galle Literary festival in Galle, Sri Lanka January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

An Indian traditional dancer performs during the Galle Literary festival in Galle, Sri Lanka January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Ballerinas from the Paris Opera Ballet of France dance during the full dress rehearsal for "Giselle" at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Ballerinas from the Paris Opera Ballet of France dance during the full dress rehearsal for "Giselle" at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

