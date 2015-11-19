On the APEC sidelines

U.S. President Barack Obama (first row, C) waves to the media with Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang (front row, 2nd L) and his wife Mai Thi Hanh (front row, L) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (front row, R) and his wife Naraporn...more

U.S. President Barack Obama (first row, C) waves to the media with Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang (front row, 2nd L) and his wife Mai Thi Hanh (front row, L) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (front row, R) and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha (front row, 2nd R), New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (back row, L-C), Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (back row, R) and his wife Ho Ching (back row 2nd R) during a family photo, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close