On the ground in Gaza
A Palestinian woman reacts after what police said was an Israeli air strike that destroyed a neighbouring house in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian fire-fighter gestures as he tries to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli tank's shelling that hit the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian fire-fighters try to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed inside an ambulance waiting to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing on the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Women hoping to cross into Egypt present their passports as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to...more
A Palestinian calls for fire-fighters to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank's shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
A Palestinian boy is seen in front of the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a house which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at
Palestinian fire-fighters extinguish a fire in a house which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks at her son's boat, which police say was damaged in a fire that started following an Israeli naval strike, at the seaport of Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Illumination flares are seen above the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Palestinians and rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians surround the body of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, who hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, during her funeral at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and debris from an Israeli explosion rise above the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian sits inside his family's house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighbouring house in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourns during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014....more
Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian mourns during the burial of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014....more
