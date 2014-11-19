On the mats in Cuba
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana,...more
Children practice wrestling in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Oscar Torres, 9, (C) leads an exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bust of Cuban independence hero Jose Marti is seen at a wrestling academy in downtown Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child lifts weights during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child cries next to his coaches after losing a fight at a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children react during a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Wrestling teacher Esteban Quintana, 43, smokes a cigar during a training session in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling lesson on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child uses an iron door to exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A wrestler takes a break at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man helps a child exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
