On the nuclear sidelines

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) waits for lunch following a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd from top) talks with his team before a negotiating session with the U.S. and the European Union over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) talks to an aide outside the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi (bottom L) and other Iranian negotiators talk outside the Beau-Rivage hotel, following a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program, in Lausanne, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
