Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 14, 2015 | 9:40pm BST

On the road with Hillary

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 8
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 8
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 8
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 8
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 8
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 8
U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with students as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with students as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with students as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 8
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Next Slideshows

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge after xenophobia-driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses in Durban.

14 Apr 2015
Riot police remove Brazil squatters

Riot police remove Brazil squatters

Dozens of riot police remove squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro.

14 Apr 2015
One year of #bringbackourgirls

One year of #bringbackourgirls

Boko Haram have kidnapped at least 2,000 girls and women since the start of 2014, turning them into cooks, sex slaves and fighters, and sometimes killing those...

14 Apr 2015
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

14 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures