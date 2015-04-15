On the Saudi-Yemen border
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi prepares a shell for a tank in the country's southern port city of Aden April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Houthi militant stands guard on a wall outside the headquarters of the United Nations in Sanaa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi volunteers take up position at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi soldiers take their position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi volunteer deploys at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A general view of the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi volunteer takes up position at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Yemeni man entering Saudi Arabia waits to stamp his passport at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi soldiers are deployed at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi border guard watches as he stands in a boat off the coast of the Red Sea on Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Yemeni man walks with his wife as they arrive to stamp their passports to enter Saudi Arabia at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi soldiers walk with their weapons at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi border guard takes position in an observation post near Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi security forces stand guard at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi tank is pictured at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Next Slideshows
Boston bombings remembered
Commemorating the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Memorial at sea
Family travel to the site where over 300 people, 250 of them students, died after the ferry they where on capsized when it made a sharp turn in South Korea.
Life at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.