Thu Oct 24, 2013

On the set of Transformers

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

<p>U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Thursday, October 24, 2013

