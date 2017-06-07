On the UK campaign trail
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader...more
Prime Minister Theresa May visits Atherley Bowling Club during an election campaign visit in Southampton. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign event in Harrow. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman looks at a poster ahead of the forthcoming general election in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a red rose after a rally in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man runs past a vote Labour sign with pictures of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as the ruling Conservative Party's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Labour Party supporter tries to place his placard in front of a Conservative Party supporter outside a campaign event attended by Prime Minister Theresa May in Norwich. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters hold placards ahead of the arrival of Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for an election rally in Runcorn. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Supporters and their children wait to see Jeremy Corbyn speak in Watford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Smithfield Market in London. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party attends an election event in Blyth. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May works on her campaign bus as it travels through Staffordshire. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party makes an election campaign visit to Derwentside College in Durham. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May drinks tea during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she speaks at an election campaign event at Pride Park Stadium in Derby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, meets laboratory staff during a tour of the Innovation Centre in York. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Carl Hatton who works on the fishing vessel Avon Valley as she visits the Plymouth fisheries in Plymouth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign event in Reading. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Interior Minister Amber Rudd, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson and moderator...more
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, as he campaigns in Southall, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prime Minister Theresa May appears on a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme recorded at Sky studios in Osterley, west London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, defends in goal during a campaign visit to Hackney Marshes Football Pitches, in London. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, hugs a supporter at a campaign event in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
A man films Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, on his mobile phone as he speaks at a campaign event in Leeds. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for selfies at a campaign event in Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, holds up a Doctor Who Dalek cardboard cut out featuring a picture of Prime Minister Theresa May at a campaign event in York. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has a drink as she chats with youth activists during a visit to the Young Minds mental health charity in London. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, watches local candidate Anneliese Dodds' children play on the swings in a playground during a campaign stop in Oxford. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for a selfie as he campaigns in Bedford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Bedford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's�Prime Minister Theresa May chats to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns with local Labour councillor Satvir Kaur in Southampton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Jeremy Corbyn the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party speaks to a crowd of supporters on the common at Whitchurch, Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
