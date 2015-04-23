On the UK campaign trail
Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Labour Party supporter carries a flag and a placard before a campaign event with Ed Miliband in Ipswich, eastern England April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major makes a campaign speech at a sports club in Solihull, central England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicola Sturgeon delivers their election manifesto in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne
David Cameron and his wife Samantha talks to first-time homebuyers Robert Arron (2nd R) and Kelly Jeffers (R) with their son Finlay during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Conservative Party election battle bus is seen between muddy fields during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Nick Clegg poses witha party placard next to local member of Parliament Ed Davey during an election campaign visit to Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Nicola Sturgeon joins residents for tea at the Westerton Care Home in Glasgow, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ed Miliband gives a speech at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ed Balls leaves after making an election campaign speech at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative Party's prospective parliamentary candidate for South Thanet, carries a pair of shoes belonging to former footballer Sol Campbell during a campaign event in Broadstairs, April 4, 2015. Mackinlay is standing against...more
George Osborne delivers a speech during an election campaign event in London, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
UKIP supporters stand near a children's toy car with a poster protesting against the HS2 rail project on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ed Miliband takes part in a question and answer session at the National Composites Centre in the constituency of Kingwood, Bristol, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People watch the leaders debate on a TV in a house in the seaside town of Portstewart, April 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ed Miliband poses for a selfie with supporters as he leaves a an election campaign event at the town hall in Bury, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Nicola Sturgeon poses for pictures following her election campaign speech at the Forestbank Community, Centre Livingston, April 7 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Labour party supporters hold placards as they stand in the background while Nick Clegg launches a new campaign poster in the car park of a pub in Hyde, in Cheshire, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
David Cameron of lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force that day, near Poole, Monday, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
A Labour party supporter holds a flag in his sock as he listens to Ed Miliband speak at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron talks with pupils during a general election campaign visit to the Kings Leadership Academy in Warrington, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Liberal Democrat signs lie next to empty coffee cups on a table at a pub in Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A protester uses a megaphone as he tries to disrupt an election campaign visit by Nick Clegg to Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Campaigners from the British Medical Association wear masks of party leaders outside the Houses of Parliament, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nick Clegg has an ear piece removed as he speaks with members of the media after a visit to Millie's Trust in Manchester, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Nigel Farage unveils a new campaign poster with the party's defence spokeperson Mike Hookem in Dudley, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
David Cameron opens a gate as he walks with farmer Julian Tustian during an Easter visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Next Slideshows
Migrant memorial
People attend a memorial service after a triple-deck fishing boat, packed with migrants, capsized and sank near Libya with hundreds of people trapped in its...
Israel remembers
Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers and celebrates independence.
The frontlines of Syria
Moments of combat and calm for rebels on the frontlines of the Syrian civil war.
Our planet Earth
Dynamic views of our planet in celebration of Earth Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.