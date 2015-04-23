Edition:
On the UK campaign trail

Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Labour Party supporter carries a flag and a placard before a campaign event with Ed Miliband in Ipswich, eastern England April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major makes a campaign speech at a sports club in Solihull, central England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon delivers their election manifesto in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
David Cameron and his wife Samantha talks to first-time homebuyers Robert Arron (2nd R) and Kelly Jeffers (R) with their son Finlay during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
The Conservative Party election battle bus is seen between muddy fields during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Nick Clegg poses witha party placard next to local member of Parliament Ed Davey during an election campaign visit to Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon joins residents for tea at the Westerton Care Home in Glasgow, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Ed Miliband gives a speech at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Ed Balls leaves after making an election campaign speech at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative Party's prospective parliamentary candidate for South Thanet, carries a pair of shoes belonging to former footballer Sol Campbell during a campaign event in Broadstairs, April 4, 2015. Mackinlay is standing against Nigel Farage in the coastal area roiled by economic decline and failing local politicians. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
George Osborne delivers a speech during an election campaign event in London, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
UKIP supporters stand near a children's toy car with a poster protesting against the HS2 rail project on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Ed Miliband takes part in a question and answer session at the National Composites Centre in the constituency of Kingwood, Bristol, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
People watch the leaders debate on a TV in a house in the seaside town of Portstewart, April 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ed Miliband poses for a selfie with supporters as he leaves a an election campaign event at the town hall in Bury, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon poses for pictures following her election campaign speech at the Forestbank Community, Centre Livingston, April 7 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Labour party supporters hold placards as they stand in the background while Nick Clegg launches a new campaign poster in the car park of a pub in Hyde, in Cheshire, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
David Cameron of lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force that day, near Poole, Monday, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A Labour party supporter holds a flag in his sock as he listens to Ed Miliband speak at an election campaign event in Warrington, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
David Cameron talks with pupils during a general election campaign visit to the Kings Leadership Academy in Warrington, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Liberal Democrat signs lie next to empty coffee cups on a table at a pub in Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A protester uses a megaphone as he tries to disrupt an election campaign visit by Nick Clegg to Surbiton, west of London, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Campaigners from the British Medical Association wear masks of party leaders outside the Houses of Parliament, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Nick Clegg has an ear piece removed as he speaks with members of the media after a visit to Millie's Trust in Manchester, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Nigel Farage unveils a new campaign poster with the party's defence spokeperson Mike Hookem in Dudley, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
David Cameron opens a gate as he walks with farmer Julian Tustian during an Easter visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
