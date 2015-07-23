Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 7:10pm BST

On the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded to provide rescue, guidance and humanitarian aid to migrants and to help them get back home. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded to provide rescue, guidance and humanitarian aid to migrants and to help them get back home. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 40
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 40
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 40
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 40
Jose Hernandez, 24, poses with a picture of himself taken before his accident, in El Progreso, Honduras June 24, 2010. A migrant worker on his way to the U.S., Hernandez was run over by a train in Mexico on 2004 and lost his arm and right leg, as well as three fingers on his left hand. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Jose Hernandez, 24, poses with a picture of himself taken before his accident, in El Progreso, Honduras June 24, 2010. A migrant worker on his way to the U.S., Hernandez was run over by a train in Mexico on 2004 and lost his arm and right leg, as...more

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2010
Jose Hernandez, 24, poses with a picture of himself taken before his accident, in El Progreso, Honduras June 24, 2010. A migrant worker on his way to the U.S., Hernandez was run over by a train in Mexico on 2004 and lost his arm and right leg, as well as three fingers on his left hand. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 40
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
6 / 40
A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Close
7 / 40
The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Close
8 / 40
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 40
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr, there is an open gate in the U.S.-Mexico border fence which immigrants would stroll through and onto the Rivera's property. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr, there is an open gate in the U.S.-Mexico border fence which immigrants would stroll through...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr, there is an open gate in the U.S.-Mexico border fence which immigrants would stroll through and onto the Rivera's property. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 40
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, is a former sergeant in the Army, Ray served six years in the Coast Guard and Will is a construction worker. The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter immigrants from crossing the border illegally. The group, who portray themselves as defending the American way, use a strong display of force to intimidate anyone from making the crossing from Mexico into Texas. To critics, they are vigilantes spoiling for a fight. To the immigrants, they are another barrier to entry and to the U.S. Border Patrol, groups like this can either be a nuisance interfering with their operations or an aide in spotting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, is a former sergeant in the Army, Ray served six years in the Coast Guard and Will is a construction worker. The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter immigrants from crossing the border illegally. The group, who portray themselves as defending the American way, use a strong display of force to intimidate anyone from making the crossing from Mexico into Texas. To critics, they are vigilantes spoiling for a fight. To the immigrants, they are another barrier to entry and to the U.S. Border Patrol, groups like this can either be a nuisance interfering with their operations or an aide in spotting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 40
Clothes hang to dry in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Clothes hang to dry in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Clothes hang to dry in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 40
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
13 / 40
Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2009
Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
14 / 40
A member of the "Patriots" patrol group, Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A member of the "Patriots" patrol group, Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A member of the "Patriots" patrol group, Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 40
Immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are housed inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas July 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Rick Loomis/Pool

Immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are housed inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas July 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Rick Loomis/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are housed inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas July 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Rick Loomis/Pool
Close
16 / 40
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 40
Demonstrators picket against the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Demonstrators picket against the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Demonstrators picket against the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Close
18 / 40
Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants used by a group of coyotes, according to police reports. Police found the house after arresting a coyote who was with 12-year-old Ecuadorean girl Nohemi Alvarez Quillay, on a street in Ciudad Juarez. She was travelling with the coyote after her parents, who live in the U.S., paid a group of coyotes to bring her over. She was later sent to a government-run shelter for her protection where she committed suicide shortly after. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants used by a group of coyotes, according to police reports. Police found the house after arresting a coyote who was with 12-year-old Ecuadorean girl Nohemi Alvarez Quillay, on a street in Ciudad Juarez. She was travelling with the coyote after her parents, who live in the U.S., paid a group of coyotes to bring her over. She was later sent to a government-run shelter for her protection where she committed suicide shortly after. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 40
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 40
An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan, the 10-acre (four-hectare) fence-ringed facility in Arizona's high desert is the U.S. government's latest bid to plug the remaining gaps on the porous border with Mexico. The site, inaugurated in May, is the newest of seven forward operating bases in Arizona and New Mexico that aim to establish a permanent police presence in some of the most difficult-to-reach areas on the porous, nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2013
An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan, the 10-acre (four-hectare) fence-ringed facility in Arizona's high desert is the U.S. government's latest bid to plug the remaining gaps on the porous border with Mexico. The site, inaugurated in May, is the newest of seven forward operating bases in Arizona and New Mexico that aim to establish a permanent police presence in some of the most difficult-to-reach areas on the porous, nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Close
21 / 40
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool

Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Close
22 / 40
Alexandra from Guatemala shows a drawing she made at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from crossing the border or sent back after entering the U.S. illegally. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Alexandra from Guatemala shows a drawing she made at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Alexandra from Guatemala shows a drawing she made at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from crossing the border or sent back after entering the U.S. illegally. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 40
Inmates serving a jail sentence relax at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Inmates serving a jail sentence relax at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2010
Inmates serving a jail sentence relax at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
24 / 40
Rancher John Ladd feeds cattle on his property adjacent to the Arizona-Mexico border near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Rancher John Ladd feeds cattle on his property adjacent to the Arizona-Mexico border near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
Rancher John Ladd feeds cattle on his property adjacent to the Arizona-Mexico border near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Close
25 / 40
A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
26 / 40
The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
27 / 40
Friends of Ramses Barron hug outside his home while mourning his death in Nogales, Mexico January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who was trying to illegally scale the border fence, Mexican police said. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Friends of Ramses Barron hug outside his home while mourning his death in Nogales, Mexico January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who...more

Reuters / Friday, January 07, 2011
Friends of Ramses Barron hug outside his home while mourning his death in Nogales, Mexico January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who was trying to illegally scale the border fence, Mexican police said. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo
Close
28 / 40
A U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacon is seen near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacon is seen near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
A U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacon is seen near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 40
The Arizona-Mexico border fence near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

The Arizona-Mexico border fence near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
The Arizona-Mexico border fence near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Close
30 / 40
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 40
A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Close
32 / 40
Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. Those making the trek across the border are pushing through ever more remote areas to avoid increased vigilance and are leaving a gnarly environmental problem in their wake. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality estimates border crossers dump 2,000 tons of trash each year. REUTERS/Krista Niles

Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. Those making the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2012
Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. Those making the trek across the border are pushing through ever more remote areas to avoid increased vigilance and are leaving a gnarly environmental problem in their wake. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality estimates border crossers dump 2,000 tons of trash each year. REUTERS/Krista Niles
Close
33 / 40
A United States Border Patrol agent checks an area under a bridge crossing between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A United States Border Patrol agent checks an area under a bridge crossing between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 17, 2010
A United States Border Patrol agent checks an area under a bridge crossing between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
34 / 40
A fence is seen at the United States-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A fence is seen at the United States-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, December 02, 2010
A fence is seen at the United States-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
35 / 40
A man sleeps on a bus bench near the fence separating the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man sleeps on a bus bench near the fence separating the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 10, 2010
A man sleeps on a bus bench near the fence separating the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
36 / 40
One of the Mexican fishing boats or Panga, which was used in a smuggling operation, found washed ashore in north of Malibu, California in March 2011. Tightened security along the U.S.-Mexico border is pushing human smugglers from Baja California to forsake the treacherous trek across mountains and deserts in favor of ferrying illegal immigrants by sea. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Handout

One of the Mexican fishing boats or Panga, which was used in a smuggling operation, found washed ashore in north of Malibu, California in March 2011. Tightened security along the U.S.-Mexico border is pushing human smugglers from Baja California to...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2011
One of the Mexican fishing boats or Panga, which was used in a smuggling operation, found washed ashore in north of Malibu, California in March 2011. Tightened security along the U.S.-Mexico border is pushing human smugglers from Baja California to forsake the treacherous trek across mountains and deserts in favor of ferrying illegal immigrants by sea. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Handout
Close
37 / 40
A boy tries to touch the sand on the other side of a the wall separating Mexico and the United States in Imperial Beach, California November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy tries to touch the sand on the other side of a the wall separating Mexico and the United States in Imperial Beach, California November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, December 02, 2010
A boy tries to touch the sand on the other side of a the wall separating Mexico and the United States in Imperial Beach, California November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
38 / 40
A United States border patrol agent catches an illegal immigrant crossing from Mexico to the U.S. in San Ysidro, California, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A United States border patrol agent catches an illegal immigrant crossing from Mexico to the U.S. in San Ysidro, California, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2011
A United States border patrol agent catches an illegal immigrant crossing from Mexico to the U.S. in San Ysidro, California, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
39 / 40
Couples Cecy Cascro and Aaron Gonzalez and his brother Jorge Gonzalez and Lisa Beaman (L-R) embrace before the start of the Charro Days parade in Brownsville, Texas February 27, 2009. Charro Days is a bi-national festival, which celebrates the shared traditions and friendship between the United States border town of Brownsville and the Mexican border town of Matamoros. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Couples Cecy Cascro and Aaron Gonzalez and his brother Jorge Gonzalez and Lisa Beaman (L-R) embrace before the start of the Charro Days parade in Brownsville, Texas February 27, 2009. Charro Days is a bi-national festival, which celebrates the shared...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2009
Couples Cecy Cascro and Aaron Gonzalez and his brother Jorge Gonzalez and Lisa Beaman (L-R) embrace before the start of the Charro Days parade in Brownsville, Texas February 27, 2009. Charro Days is a bi-national festival, which celebrates the shared traditions and friendship between the United States border town of Brownsville and the Mexican border town of Matamoros. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 Jul 2015
Venezuela shortages

Venezuela shortages

Currency controls and flailing local production have fueled worsening scarcities that are now a blight of daily life for many Venezuelans.

23 Jul 2015
Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

23 Jul 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

23 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures