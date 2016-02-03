On to New Hampshire
Donald Trump gestures to the audience at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton orders a drink from the Market Basket grocery store while campaigning in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People hold hands at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Claremont, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Marco Rubio is pictured though a window as he speaks during a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds a placard with money taped to it as he greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to lead a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marco Rubio asks his supporters to be quiet as he attempts to conduct a TV interview before a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders cheer at a rally in Keene, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown on stage at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is backlit by spotlight while speaking during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi arrive in Greer, South Carolina, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bernie Sanders listen at a rally in Keene, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the media work as a woman walks out with Marco Rubio signage following a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Marco Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz greets supporters during a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A glass is seen on a stool before a Marco Rubio rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bill Clinton embraces Hillary after introducing her onto the stage during a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Eric Jackman, an impersonator of Donald Trump speaks with two Trump supporters while attending a Trump campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a campaign event in Windham, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bernie Sanders, with his wife Jane, addressess supporters from the bed of a pickup truck after arriving early morning in Bow, New Hampshire from Iowa, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton leads a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marco Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton signs in front of a U.S. flag as she leads a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
