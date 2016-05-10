On top of the world
Climbers on Mount Everest are on the brink of the first attempts in three years to make the final ascent to the world's tallest peak, after fatal avalanches cut short the 2014 and 2015 campaigns. Light iluminates Mount Everest in a 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sherpa sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp in a May 2014 photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A time exposure shows a star leaving a trail over Mount Everest. In April 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali Sherpa guides who were fixing ropes and ferrying supplies for their foreign clients to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) peak. The accident - the deadliest in the history of Mount Everest - triggered a dispute between sherpa guides who wanted a climbing ban in honour of their colleagues and the Nepali government that...more
A Nepalese porter walks with his load from Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Sherpas sit at the Mount Everest base camp in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa
Rubbish collected at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Porters take a break from carrying goods in the Everest region in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Wind blows snow off the Mount Everest summit at dusk in May 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Sherpas spend time near their tents on Mount Everest in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa
People trek in the Khumbu Valley in the Everest region in April 2016. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Tents seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
A sherpa is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde in April 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Garbage collectors collect rubbish at the deserted Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Yaks walk past prayer flags as they carry goods back from Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Light illuminates Mount Everest during sunset in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tents are seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Mount Everest and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen from air during a mountain flight from Kathmandu in May 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Buddhist prayer flags flutter in the wind with Everest base camp in the background in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan