On top of the world

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, NEPAL
Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015

Climbers on Mount Everest are on the brink of the first attempts in three years to make the final ascent to the world's tallest peak, after fatal avalanches cut short the 2014 and 2015 campaigns. Light iluminates Mount Everest in a 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Climbers on Mount Everest are on the brink of the first attempts in three years to make the final ascent to the world's tallest peak, after fatal avalanches cut short the 2014 and 2015 campaigns. Light iluminates Mount Everest in a 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

A sherpa sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp in a May 2014 photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A sherpa sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp in a May 2014 photo. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SHIGATSE, China
Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2008

A time exposure shows a star leaving a trail over Mount Everest. In April 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali Sherpa guides who were fixing ropes and ferrying supplies for their foreign clients to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) peak. The accident - the deadliest in the history of Mount Everest - triggered a dispute between sherpa guides who wanted a climbing ban in honour of their colleagues and the Nepali government that...more

A time exposure shows a star leaving a trail over Mount Everest. In April 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali Sherpa guides who were fixing ropes and ferrying supplies for their foreign clients to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) peak. The accident - the deadliest in the history of Mount Everest - triggered a dispute between sherpa guides who wanted a climbing ban in honour of their colleagues and the Nepali government that refused to close the mountain. The sherpas staged a boycott, forcing hundreds of foreign climbers to call off their bids to climb Everest. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Laurence Tan
Location
GORAK SHEP, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

A Nepalese porter walks with his load from Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

A Nepalese porter walks with his load from Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Photographer
Stringer Nepal
Location
EVEREST, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014

Sherpas sit at the Mount Everest base camp in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa

Sherpas sit at the Mount Everest base camp in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa
Photographer
Laurence Tan
Location
GORAK SHEP, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Rubbish collected at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Rubbish collected at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, NEPAL
Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015

Porters take a break from carrying goods in the Everest region in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porters take a break from carrying goods in the Everest region in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SHIGATSE, China
Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2008

Wind blows snow off the Mount Everest summit at dusk in May 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Wind blows snow off the Mount Everest summit at dusk in May 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Stringer Nepal
Location
EVEREST, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014

Sherpas spend time near their tents on Mount Everest in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa

Sherpas spend time near their tents on Mount Everest in April 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016

People trek in the Khumbu Valley in the Everest region in April 2016. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

People trek in the Khumbu Valley in the Everest region in April 2016. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Photographer
Laurence Tan
Location
GORAK SHEP, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Tents seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Tents seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

A sherpa is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde in April 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A sherpa is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde in April 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

Garbage collectors collect rubbish at the deserted Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Garbage collectors collect rubbish at the deserted Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

Yaks walk past prayer flags as they carry goods back from Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Yaks walk past prayer flags as they carry goods back from Everest base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp in May 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SOLUKHUMBU, NEPAL
Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015

Light illuminates Mount Everest during sunset in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Light illuminates Mount Everest during sunset in November 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Laurence Tan
Location
GORAK SHEP, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Tents are seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Tents are seen at Everest base camp in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Photographer
Tim Chong
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2011

Mount Everest and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen from air during a mountain flight from Kathmandu in May 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Mount Everest and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen from air during a mountain flight from Kathmandu in May 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Photographer
Laurence Tan
Location
GORAK SHEP, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Buddhist prayer flags flutter in the wind with Everest base camp in the background in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Buddhist prayer flags flutter in the wind with Everest base camp in the background in May 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
