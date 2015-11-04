Edition:
Wed Nov 4, 2015

On Turkey's shores

Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

