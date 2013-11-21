Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 21, 2013 | 10:00pm GMT

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

<p>The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S. Presidents, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S....more

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S. Presidents, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
1 / 11
<p>Pictures are seen on the wall in the salon of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Pictures are seen on the wall in the salon of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

Pictures are seen on the wall in the salon of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
2 / 11
<p>The bridge on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as the vessel is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The bridge on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as the vessel is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The bridge on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as the vessel is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
3 / 11
<p>The dining room on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The dining room on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The dining room on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
4 / 11
<p>The lone stateroom is seen on the the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The lone stateroom is seen on the the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The lone stateroom is seen on the the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
5 / 11
<p>Pillows are seen on the bed in the lone stateroom on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Pillows are seen on the bed in the lone stateroom on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

Pillows are seen on the bed in the lone stateroom on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
6 / 11
<p>The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
7 / 11
<p>The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
8 / 11
<p>U.S. President John F. Kennedy's desk is seen in the salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

U.S. President John F. Kennedy's desk is seen in the salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

U.S. President John F. Kennedy's desk is seen in the salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
9 / 11
<p>Christopher Hill, a deckhand, walks past a seal on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Christopher Hill, a deckhand, walks past a seal on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

Christopher Hill, a deckhand, walks past a seal on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
10 / 11
<p>The aft of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

The aft of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, November 21, 2013

The aft of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

Next Slideshows

The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.

22 Nov 2013
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...

20 Nov 2013
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.

20 Nov 2013
Ancient catacombs reopen

Ancient catacombs reopen

Following years of restoration, the catacombs of Priscilla in Rome, which were used for Christian burials from the late 2nd through the 4th century, reopens to...

19 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures