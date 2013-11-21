Onboard JFK's presidential yacht
The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S....more
The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S. Presidents, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Pictures are seen on the wall in the salon of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The bridge on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as the vessel is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The dining room on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The lone stateroom is seen on the the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Pillows are seen on the bed in the lone stateroom on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. President John F. Kennedy's desk is seen in the salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Christopher Hill, a deckhand, walks past a seal on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The aft of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
