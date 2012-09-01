Edition:
Once in a blue moon

<p>A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises in the haze over the skyline of New York as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. A full moon is referred to as a blue moon when it is the second full moon in a calendar month. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises in the haze over the skyline of New York as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. A full moon is referred to as a blue moon when it is the second full moon in a calendar month. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>People watch a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

People watch a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

People watch a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises behind a statue of an eagle at the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises behind a statue of an eagle at the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises behind a statue of an eagle at the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A full moon is seen near a blue cross in Skopje, Macedonia August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A full moon is seen near a blue cross in Skopje, Macedonia August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A full moon is seen near a blue cross in Skopje, Macedonia August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises in the haze over the skyline of New York as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises in the haze over the skyline of New York as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A full moon known as a "blue moon" rises in the haze over the skyline of New York as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A full moon is seen near a power line in Skopje August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A full moon is seen near a power line in Skopje August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A full moon is seen near a power line in Skopje August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A full moon is seen in the sky of Jordanian capital Amman August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A full moon is seen from the Atahualpa Stadium in Quito August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja</p>

A full moon is seen from the Atahualpa Stadium in Quito August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

A full moon is seen from the Atahualpa Stadium in Quito August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

