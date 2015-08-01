Once in a Blue Moon
A cyclist rides his mountain bike as a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises in a park in Rome, July 31, 2015. The Blue moon effect refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen in Rome, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon is seen over Loosely Row, near Princes Risborough, southeast England, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises behind a telecommunication tower over the Camlica Hill in Istanbul, Turkey, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The statue of the angel on the top of Castel Sant'Angelo is seen past a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, in Rome, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen next to the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The effect known as Blue Moon is seen next to the Statue of Liberty while a man jogs in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over north London, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen next to the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Leaves are silhouetted against a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, over north London, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
