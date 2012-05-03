Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2012 | 1:55am BST

One man island

<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donega, Ireland,l May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donega, Ireland,l May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for...more

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donega, Ireland,l May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 21
<p>Objects rest above the fireplace of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Objects rest above the fireplace of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Objects rest above the fireplace of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 21
<p>A hand bell sits outside the front door of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Irleand, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A hand bell sits outside the front door of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Irleand, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

A hand bell sits outside the front door of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Irleand, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he makes a cup of coffee in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he makes a cup of coffee in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries...more

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he makes a cup of coffee in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 21
<p>The kitchen of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher is seen in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

The kitchen of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher is seen in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

The kitchen of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher is seen in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, 69, poses outside a cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, 69, poses outside a cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, 69, poses outside a cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 21
<p>The shadow of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, is cast on the sand as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

The shadow of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, is cast on the sand as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

The shadow of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, is cast on the sand as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, plays the clarinet in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, plays the clarinet in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, plays the clarinet in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 21
<p>A sign is seen attached to the exterior of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A sign is seen attached to the exterior of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

A sign is seen attached to the exterior of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 21
<p>A view of the bedroom/livingroom of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A view of the bedroom/livingroom of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

A view of the bedroom/livingroom of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher leaves his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal to play his saxaphone on the beach, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (</p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher leaves his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal to play his saxaphone on the beach, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher leaves his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal to play his saxaphone on the beach, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (

Close
16 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher ispictured in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher ispictured in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher ispictured in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
17 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher begins to write a poem in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher begins to write a poem in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher begins to write a poem in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
18 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher plays the saxaphone on the beach of the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher plays the saxaphone on the beach of the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher plays the saxaphone on the beach of the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
19 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
20 / 21
<p>Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Occupy resurgent

Occupy resurgent

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick