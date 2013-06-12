One woman's Taksim protest
Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
