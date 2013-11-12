Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 6:55pm GMT

One World Trade Center

<p>A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 20
<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 20
<p>A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013....more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 20
<p>Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
<p>The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters</p>

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

Close
8 / 20
<p>Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 20
<p>An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
12 / 20
<p>The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
13 / 20
<p>The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 20
<p>One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 20
<p>One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
<p>One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He</p>

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 20
<p>A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Afghanistan's last Jew

Afghanistan's last Jew

Next Slideshows

Afghanistan's last Jew

Afghanistan's last Jew

Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.

12 Nov 2013
Madrid on strike

Madrid on strike

Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.

11 Nov 2013
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Remembrance ceremonies around the world.

11 Nov 2013
Radio Israel

Radio Israel

The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its...

11 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures