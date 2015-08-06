Edition:
One year in Cuba: Alexandre Meneghini

Actresses Isis Pelegrini (front) and Olga Morales relax moments before performing in a Cuban National Circus show in Havana, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Lizmaria Perez, 7, (C), chats with friends before a rehearsal of the choral group Sol Fa which she is part of before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2014
Real estate agent Michael Schaftle, 43, from Germany, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Dancers from the Cuban National Ballet get ready for a rehearsal prior to the 24th International Ballet Festival in Havana, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Manicurist Raquelin Reyes (R), 30, works at her home in downtown Havana December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman reacts as she watches the 18th edition of the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organisers, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man sells apples to the public during the 18th edition of the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organisers, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Sakia Corona, 8, passes a picture of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara as she runs to a restroom during a rehearsal of a Contemporary Haitian dance in a communal center in downtown Havana, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Street vendor Alain Rivera, 37, holds his 10-month-old nephew in a barber shop in downtown Havana, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Pastor Silva, 47, a railway system employee, fishes during his free time at the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
Feliculi Morejon, 53, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Circus performer Olga Morales, 18, takes part in a training session in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
U.S. citizens on an educational exchange program take part in a guided tour through Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A bride looks to the camera from a convertible vintage car as she arrives for her wedding at the Palacio de los Matrimonios (Wedding Palace in Spanish) in downtown Havana, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Boys protect themselves from the rain as they watch the friendly match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
People play soccer in an empty swimming pool at a park in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Revelers perform during a training session for a carnival which starts next Friday, Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Odelia Pedroso, 59, hangs clothes at the courtyard of her home in downtown Havana, Cuba July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People interact with Muro de Empirismo, or Empiricism Wall, by Cuban artist Dayan Diaz, for the 12th Havana Biennial in Havana June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. Coco's owners, the family of Lazaro Perez, say they make around $15 a day, renting out five ponies to children for quick rides. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A voter watches as election officials (unseen) count votes at a polling station in Havana, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A woman dressed in white in accordance with the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria walks with an umbrella to shield herself from the sun in Havana, Cuba July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Choreographer Rafael Gonzalez, 31, (R), applies make-up to Sheila Marrupe, 15, at the backstage of the Bertolt Brecht Theatre before performing at the VI International Pantomime Festival Havana 2015, in Havana, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A photograph of Cuba's late rebel revolutionary Camilo Cienfuegos decorates a wall inside a state run market as Osmani Aguilar, 39, waits for customers in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Cheila Martinez (C), 11, walks at the Marti park after performing with her dance school for the anniversary of the beginning of the last and decisive Cuban independence war, in downtown Havana, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Street seller Joel Gonzalez, 29, (R) drinks as he watches the sunset with medical student Anaili Puig, 19, in Havana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
