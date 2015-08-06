One year in Cuba: Alexandre Meneghini
Actresses Isis Pelegrini (front) and Olga Morales relax moments before performing in a Cuban National Circus show in Havana, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Lizmaria Perez, 7, (C), chats with friends before a rehearsal of the choral group Sol Fa which she is part of before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015....more
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Real estate agent Michael Schaftle, 43, from Germany, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers from the Cuban National Ballet get ready for a rehearsal prior to the 24th International Ballet Festival in Havana, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Manicurist Raquelin Reyes (R), 30, works at her home in downtown Havana December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman reacts as she watches the 18th edition of the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organisers, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man sells apples to the public during the 18th edition of the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organisers, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sakia Corona, 8, passes a picture of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara as she runs to a restroom during a rehearsal of a Contemporary Haitian dance in a communal center in downtown Havana, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Street vendor Alain Rivera, 37, holds his 10-month-old nephew in a barber shop in downtown Havana, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pastor Silva, 47, a railway system employee, fishes during his free time at the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Feliculi Morejon, 53, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Circus performer Olga Morales, 18, takes part in a training session in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. citizens on an educational exchange program take part in a guided tour through Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bride looks to the camera from a convertible vintage car as she arrives for her wedding at the Palacio de los Matrimonios (Wedding Palace in Spanish) in downtown Havana, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Boys protect themselves from the rain as they watch the friendly match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People play soccer in an empty swimming pool at a park in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Revelers perform during a training session for a carnival which starts next Friday, Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Odelia Pedroso, 59, hangs clothes at the courtyard of her home in downtown Havana, Cuba July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People interact with Muro de Empirismo, or Empiricism Wall, by Cuban artist Dayan Diaz, for the 12th Havana Biennial in Havana June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. Coco's owners, the family of Lazaro Perez, say they make around $15 a day, renting out five ponies to children for quick rides. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A voter watches as election officials (unseen) count votes at a polling station in Havana, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman dressed in white in accordance with the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria walks with an umbrella to shield herself from the sun in Havana, Cuba July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Choreographer Rafael Gonzalez, 31, (R), applies make-up to Sheila Marrupe, 15, at the backstage of the Bertolt Brecht Theatre before performing at the VI International Pantomime Festival Havana 2015, in Havana, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
A photograph of Cuba's late rebel revolutionary Camilo Cienfuegos decorates a wall inside a state run market as Osmani Aguilar, 39, waits for customers in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cheila Martinez (C), 11, walks at the Marti park after performing with her dance school for the anniversary of the beginning of the last and decisive Cuban independence war, in downtown Havana, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Street seller Joel Gonzalez, 29, (R) drinks as he watches the sunset with medical student Anaili Puig, 19, in Havana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
California burning
The raging Rocky Fire has grown into California's largest and most destructive wildfire this year.
Myanmar flooding
Myanmar has appealed for international assistance following weeks of heavy monsoon rains.
Remembering Hiroshima
Japan marks 70 years since the world's first atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.