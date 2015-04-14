Edition:
One year of #bringbackourgirls

Students pose with placards as they join a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed to make every effort to free the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants a year ago but admitted it was not clear whether they would ever be found. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman holds a child as she marks the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. An Amnesty International report said that Boko Haram, meaning Western education is sinful in Hausa, routinely rounded up women and girls after taking control of a town and held them in houses or prisons. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women reflect as they mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Many men who refuse to join Boko Haram's ranks have also been killed. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl holds a sign during a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Tuesday to make every effort to free the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants a year ago but admitted it was not clear whether they would ever be found. A march is expected to be held in Abuja on Tuesday to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler (3rdL) attends a gathering "Bring Back Our Girls" near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 14, 2015 to mark one year since more than 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Chibok, north-eastern Nigeria, by Boko Haram. Boko Haram is thought to have killed thousands of people in its six-year insurgency. But Nigerian troops alongside neighboring armies from Chad, Cameroon and Niger have won back vast swathes of territory from them in recent weeks. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A protester holds a placard calling for the release of secondary school girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, before a protest along a road in Lagos, Nigeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a maths exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Migeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, wear masks depicting kidnapped African school girls in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing outrage over the kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a school in northeast Nigeria by Boko Haram militants, a school official said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, chant slogans as they display a poster of, according to the students, a Boko Haram militant during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing outrage over the kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a school in northeast Nigeria in April by Boko Haram militants, a school official said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman shouts during a vigil in Abuja calling for the release of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, Nigeria May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man holds a placard as youths protest the release of abducted school girls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos, Nigeria May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, display signs on their arms as they pose before photographers during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People participate in a sit-in demonstration organized by the Abuja "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Nigeria January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, tape over their mouths during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing outrage over the kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a school in northeast Nigeria in April by Boko Haram militants, a school official said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

"#Bring Back Our Girls" campaigners participate in a lamentation parade, as more towns in Nigeria come under attack from Boko Haram in Abuja, Nigeria November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Demonstrators hold up a banner during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. Peters was on Capitol Hill to attend a hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Boko Haram: The Growing Threat to Schoolgirls, Nigeria, and Beyond. Deborah says she knows at least one of the kidnapped girls. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants two weeks ago, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Demonstrators hold signs while chanting for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who were kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside of United Nations headquarters in New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People pray during a vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Nigerian woman holds a sign as she takes part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney

