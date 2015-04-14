One year of #bringbackourgirls
Students pose with placards as they join a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's...more
A woman holds a child as she marks the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. An Amnesty International report said that...more
Women reflect as they mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Many men who refuse to join Boko Haram's ranks have...more
A girl holds a sign during a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu...more
Former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler (3rdL) attends a gathering "Bring Back Our Girls" near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 14, 2015 to mark one year since more than 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Chibok, north-eastern Nigeria, by...more
A protester holds a placard calling for the release of secondary school girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, before a protest along a road in Lagos, Nigeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a maths exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Migeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, wear masks depicting kidnapped African school girls in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing...more
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, chant slogans as they display a poster of, according to the students, a Boko Haram militant during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in...more
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga,...more
A woman shouts during a vigil in Abuja calling for the release of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, Nigeria May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man holds a placard as youths protest the release of abducted school girls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos, Nigeria May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, display signs on their arms as they pose before photographers during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People participate in a sit-in demonstration organized by the Abuja "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Nigeria January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, tape over their mouths during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing outrage over the...more
"#Bring Back Our Girls" campaigners participate in a lamentation parade, as more towns in Nigeria come under attack from Boko Haram in Abuja, Nigeria November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators hold up a banner during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. Peters...more
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants two weeks ago, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators hold signs while chanting for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who were kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside of United Nations headquarters in New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People pray during a vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Nigerian woman holds a sign as she takes part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern...more
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria May 15, 2014....more
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14, 2014 by...more
Next Slideshows
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Wildfires rage in Siberia
Deadly wildfires blaze through the grasslands of southern Siberia.
Coachella style
Fashion from California's Coachella Festival.
Introducing Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton announces her second run for the presidency, starting her campaign as the Democrats' best hope of retaining the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.