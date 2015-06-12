Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 10:20pm BST

Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 21
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 21
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 21
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 21
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 21
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 21
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 21
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
9 / 21
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
10 / 21
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
11 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 21
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 21
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 21
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
15 / 21
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 21
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
17 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 21
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
19 / 21
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

As with living-room restaurants that flourished in Havana, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive...

12 Jun 2015
Scenes of sand

Scenes of sand

A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.

12 Jun 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

12 Jun 2015
Vive la France

Vive la France

France, the world's top tourism draw.

11 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures