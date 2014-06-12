Opening Ceremony
Singers Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers pose during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
(L-R) Singers Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Leitte and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans from Switzerland pose as they attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers arrive for the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fan gestures as he attends the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers arrive for opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A performer participates in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazilian fans pose during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers dance during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers dance during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Claudia Leitte perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers look upwards during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers arrive for opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte performs on a platform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Performers dance in costumes during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull embrace as they perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
